NEW YORK May 30 Recently divorced and with her
only child in college, Nancy Wurtzel made a life-changing
decision.
She shuttered her public relations business, said goodbye to
Los Angeles and moved back to Sauk Center, Minnesota -- the
three-stoplight town of her youth -- to care for her mother, who
has dementia.
It was not the exciting midlife change Wurtzel, 56, had
imagined. But on her last visit, she realized that her
91-year-old mother was unable to cook, had lost weight and could
no longer differentiate day from night. She was also having
trouble paying her bills herself, making her vulnerable to
swindlers.
Wurtzel says she was guided by one thought: Her mother
needed her. How to manage without an income was an afterthought.
"Sadly, I hadn't thought out the financial part," says
Wurtzel, who has now been unemployed for six months. "I'm living
on my savings. I'm in OK shape now, but I can't continue like
this, or I won't have anything for retirement."
Because she has no job, she is not paying into Social
Security or making contributions to an individual retirement
account.
Wurtzel is not alone. She is part of a generation of 50-plus
caregivers who lose an average of $303,880 when they leave the
workforce early to care for an aging parent, according to
research from MetLife.
"Women are more likely to leave the workforce early than men
are, and so the differential impact on them is quite dramatic,"
says John Migliaccio, director of research and gerontology for
the MetLife Mature Market Institute.
Women lose an estimated $324,044 each in earnings, pension
and Social Security benefits, compared with $283,716 for men, a
14 percent difference. The total loss for this group adds up to
nearly $3 trillion, MetLife said.
Every hour per week devoted to helping Mom dress, get to
doctor's appointments, or take her medication increases the
chances by 3 percent that a caregiver will lose income,
according to a recent study in the journal Community, Work and
Family.
Despite those daunting numbers, caregivers are walking away
from work for a variety of reasons.
Often, there is not enough paid leave or flextime at work to
accommodate their caregiving schedules.
Sometimes they cut back on their hours because the pressures
of caregiving have sickened them, too: The longer someone spends
as a primary caregiver, the more likely it is that her health
will diminish and that she will leave work, said both the
National Alliance for Caregiving, a coalition of caregiving
organizations, and AARP, an advocacy group for older Americans.
CAN YOU AFFORD TO QUIT?
A decision that carries so much financial risk deserves an
equivalent amount of deliberation, says Susan Fleischer,
executive director of geriatric care management company Senior
Bridge.
"Many times this becomes a very reactive decision, and it
needs to be more planned, more introspective," says Fleischer,
who advises caregivers on this topic.
She urges them to consider the financial implications of
quitting: Can your family get by without your income? How will
dropping out of the workforce affect your retirement savings?
Are there other options? Would it be cheaper to pay for adult
day care or assisted living than quitting?
And then consider: Can you handle the day-to-day obligations
of caregiving? If your parent needs around-the-clock care, are
you prepared to forgo vacations and dinners out with friends?
Also consider the impact on your career. You might think you
are just taking a few months off until things settle down. But
the average caregiver spends 4.6 years in that role, according
to a 2009 National Alliance for Caregiving study. Would you be
able to maintain your job skills and contacts over that time?
"Four years can be a professional lifetime in terms of the
technology changes and new events in a profession," says Eleanor
Blayney, consumer advocate for the Certified Financial Planner
Board of Standards Inc.
ASK MOM FOR MONEY?
Maybe your parent would rather pay you than a home health
aide, and getting paid could make the difference in your ability
to afford taking on that caretaker role.
If so, make sure you have a lawyer-drafted caregiver
agreement that outlines what services you will provide and at
what cost. Structuring that agreement legally also allows you to
make contributions to a traditional or Roth IRA.
The fees must be reasonable: The average home health aide
earns $19 an hour, according to the Genworth 2012 Cost of Care
Survey. But if you get paid significantly more than that, your
pay could be seen as an attempt to skirt Medicaid or gift tax
rules.
"A payment of $100,000 for a week's worth of care would not
be acceptable," says eldercare attorney Sharon Kovacs Gruer of
Great Neck, New York.
Consider, too, the added economic burden on you. If you need
to move, can you rent out your current home? Can you live with
your parent? If not, how much would rent and utilities cost? How
about transportation expenses -- would you have to buy a car, or
get a new one that is easier for Mom to get in and out of?
If Mom cannot pay you, is there a chance your other siblings
could? If you are relieving them of a burden, it makes sense for
them to at least kick in money to make your life easier or help
feed your retirement savings.
If you do work out a pay agreement, make sure you share that
document with your siblings to avoid jealousy or suspicion.
Before you decide to quit, run the numbers to see how much,
exactly, it will cost you. Calculators on the U.S. Social
Security Administration website allow you to input different
scenarios and see how much of a loss you will take retiring at
55 instead of 62, for instance. Your own 401(k) website should
have similar calculators.
And do not make this decision alone. Turn to your spouse and
your siblings and ask if, together, you can all pitch in and
make the task doable.
"You don't want to have family members be angry and cause
conflict," says Fleischer. "Talking together is the best kind of
situation."
Wurtzel is working with her sisters on a way for her to
return to the workforce and still care for her mother.
"I think I can go another year, but then I think I'd be in
trouble," Wurtzel says. "Because eventually the money will run
out."
