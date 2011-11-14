(Removes reference to Viterra in second paragraph)
SYDNEY Nov 14 Cargill Inc is
boosting its grain handling capacity in Australia ahead of an
expected bumper harvest in the country, the world's
third-biggest wheat exporter, the U.S. head-quartered
commodities giant said on Monday.
Cargill, one of Australia's largest wheat exporters
following its recent purchase of the grain trading arm of AWB
Ltd, said it would spend more than A$10 million ($10.3 million)
on its "Grainflow" receival sites in eastern and southern
Australia
Capacity at receival sites will be expanded to 3.45 million
tonnes from 3.12 million tonnes, Cargill Australia managing
director Robert Selwood in a statement.
He said the firm's fleet of mobile grain handling equipment
would also be expanded to provide additional drop-off points for
farmers and improve grain delivery turnaround times.
Cargill, which competes with Western Australia's
farmer-owned CBH Group for number one position among Australian
wheat exporters, is expecting a bumper harvest across the
country.
"Indications are that the outlook is pretty good - we've got
independent forecasts of around a 26 million tonne crop," a
Cargill Australia spokesman said.
"Hopefully it will be of better quality than last year when
weather conditions weren't ideal," he said.
Harvesting of the 2011/12 crop is now gathering pace and
should be completed by the start of the new calendar year.
Last year Australia, produced a record 26.3 million tonnes
wheat crop, shipping 18.6 million tonnes of the grain.
Unfortunately, rain during last year's harvest saw about a
third of the eastern states' crop downgraded to lower protein
feed quality harvest, while drought reduced wheat production in
Western Australia, usually the country's top grain exporting
state.
Wet weather is again an issue this year although grain
growers and traders are hoping for drier weather in the weeks
ahead following recent rain that has boosted plant growth at the
expense of protein levels.
Widespread rain fell across central New South Wales state,
Victoria state and South Australia during the past week. More is
likely during the next 8 days, promoting plant growth ahead of
the harvest which is yet to start in south-eastern and southern
Australia.
Some harvest delays are likely while there may also impact
on quality, according to Luke Mathews, a commodity strategist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
In Western Australia a dry week is expected which will
assist the progress of the harvest, according to Mathews.
($1 = A$0.97)
