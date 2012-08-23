BRIEF-Lundin Gold Inc qtrly loss per share $0.20
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Aug 23 Global grains trading powerhouse Cargill Inc will open a biodiesel plant in Brazil's Mato Grosso do Sul state by the end of August, the company's vice president of corporate affairs in Brazil, Valeria Militelli, said on Thursday.
Cargill, one of the largest soybean exporters in Brazil, announced an investment of some 130 billion reais, ($64.5 million) in the plant located in the Tres Lagoas municipality in 2010.
Brazil's young biodiesel industry, that began about a half decade ago, is small compared to its vast ethanol market, but it benefits from a mandated 5 percent blend in all commercial diesel. Soybean oil makes up about 85 percent of the feedstock for its production.
Biodiesel production in Brazil lags that in neighboring Argentina, where export companies including Cargill have joined local firms in exploiting Argentine soy fields to make biofuels.
Brazil is the world's No. 2 soybean producer behind the United States and ahead of Argentina.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
* Apple Inc director Albert Gore Jr reports sale of 215,437 shares of co's common stock on Feb 22 at $136.72 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lT6h3z) Further company coverage: