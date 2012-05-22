YAOUNDE May 22 U.S agribusiness conglomerate
Cargill plans to invest up to 200 billion CFA francs ($390
million) in a 50,000-hectare oil palm plantation in Cameroon, an
official at the Central African nation's investment agency said
on state radio.
Marthe-Angeline Minja, director of Cameroon's Investment
Promotion Agency (API) made the comments after meeting Cargill
officials but did not give further details, while a Cargill
spokeswoman said the firm does not comment on speculations.
"At any one time, Cargill is assessing a number of
initiatives to progress our business strategy, which may help to
further develop our businesses and grow our presence in
particular markets," said Corinne Holtshausen
"It is our policy that we will communicate only as and when
there are any significant developments," Holtshausen said in an
email response on Tuesday.
Minja said Cargill has shown interest in investing between
100-200 billion CFA francs immediately in the country once it is
offered the opportunity.
"They (Cargill) are in a sector which creates employment and
the investment is a serious one. We at the API think it is a
project to be taken seriously," she said.
Cargill already has investments in Cameroon's cocoa sector
where Telcar Cocoa, its joint venture partner, is the country's
leading cocoa exporter.
The oil palm sector in Cameroon and other sub-Saharan
African nations have attracted interest from international
agro-industry groups.
New York-based agricultural company Herakles Farms plans to
develop a $350 million 60,000-hectare oil palm plantation in the
country, while Biopalm Energy, a subsidiary of Singapore's Siva
group said in August it will launch a 900 billion CFA Francs
($1.75 billion) palm oil investment project.
Environmental groups have however raised concerns that some
of the oil palm projects could endanger plant and animal
species, a charge the firms have rejected.
For a FACTBOX on emerging palm oil players in Africa please
click
($1 = 514.1530 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix)