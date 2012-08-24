* Adds storage space, rail loading capacity

* Construction to start this month

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 24 Minnesota-based Cargill Ltd, the third-biggest grain handler in Canada, said on Friday that it would expand a country grain elevator in southwestern Manitoba.

Cargill will increase the storage capacity for wheat, canola, barley and oats at its Elva, Manitoba, elevator to 24,500 tonnes from 14,500 tonnes, and double its rail car capacity to 112 cars.

Construction will begin by the end of August, with completion scheduled for late summer 2013. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)