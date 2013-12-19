WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 19 Cargill Ltd
, Canada's third-largest grain handler, said on
Thursday that it has begun to expand storage and rail capacity
at Viking, Alberta to improve the efficiency of rail shipments.
Record-large wheat and canola harvests this year strained
the ability of Canadian National Railway Co and
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd to quickly move crops from
country elevators to ports for export.
Under Cargill's Viking expansion, crop storage capacity will
increase by 10,000 tonnes and the site will be able to
accommodate 100 rail cars at a time, nearly double the current
capacity.
Cargill's Viking facility moves most of its grain by rail to
export terminals at North Vancouver and Prince Rupert, British
Columbia.
Cargill, which competes to buy Canadian grain against
Richardson International and Viterra, expects to
complete the expansion by February 2015.