By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 10 Three Canadian
grain handlers said this week that they will expand facilities
to handle the country's crops, after a record-smashing harvest
overwhelmed the transportation system.
Viterra, owned by Glencore Xstrata PLC, said on
Thursday it will spend C$100 million ($92 million) to boost
grain shipping through Port Metro Vancouver, while CWB, formerly
known as the Canadian Wheat Board, said it is building a second
Western Canadian grain elevator.
Global commodities trader Cargill Ltd said on
Wednesday that it would expand an elevator site in Manitoba.
The moves come as the country's grain handlers and railways
have struggled to move a record harvest to port, causing a
massive backlog.
Last year's 76-million tonne Western Canadian crop was
larger than expected due to nearly ideal weather during the
growing season. But with seed technology companies developing
crop varieties to produce bigger yields, the industry expects
harvests to trend higher over the long term.
Viterra said it will modernize its Pacific Terminal at the
country's busiest port to increase grain shipping and storage.
"Our goal is to create the most efficient port terminal in
Canada with unprecedented capability for processing a diverse
range of commodities," said Kyle Jeworski, Viterra's chief
executive for North America.
Work on the terminal, which handles crops like peas, canola,
flax, lentils, soybeans and corn, is expected to wrap up by
2016. Viterra also said last week it would build a new grain
elevator at Kindersley, Saskatchewan.
CWB has started construction of a 42,000-tonne grain
elevator near Colonsay, Saskatchewan, with track able to
accommodate 134 rail cars. The Colonsay elevator and one under
construction near Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, are expected to
be ready for the 2015 harvest, CWB said.
Cargill will add 20,000 tonnes of grain storage space for a
total of 30,000 tonnes at Morris, Manitoba, and equip the site
to allow 100 rail cars to load grain, nearly double the current
number.
The expansion is expected to start within the next month and
be complete in time for the 2015 harvest. Cargill did not
disclose the cost.
In the past year, Cargill has also announced expansions at
its grain-handling sites at Viking, Alberta, and Rosetown,
Saskatchewan.
Richardson International Ltd last year said it would spend
C$40 million ($37 million) to expand its Western Canadian
grain-handling and crop input centers, and received approval
from Port Metro Vancouver to expand its grain terminal there.
Last year's huge Western Canadian harvest in combination
with a frigid winter overwhelmed railways and led to Canadian
legislation aimed at smoothing the flow of grain to port.
On Wednesday, Canadian National Railway Co Chief
Executive Claude Mongeau said the railway would consider
expanding its capacity if grain handlers do the same.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
