WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 15 Agribusiness
company Cargill Inc expects its flour mill merger with
ConAgra Foods Inc to be resolved positively in six to
eight weeks, Executive Chairman Greg Page said on Tuesday.
The combined entity, to be called Ardent Mills, would join
ConAgra with Horizon Milling LLC - a joint operation between
Cargill and U.S. farm cooperative CHS Inc. The
proposed deal was announced in March 2013 and was initially
expected to be finalized late last year.
The U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division was
investigating the merger that would result in Ardent Mills
controlling about a third of U.S. flour mill capacity.
Page, speaking on the sidelines of the Canadian Global Crops
Symposium in Winnipeg, also said the United States should
require animal owners and veterinarians to report the presence
of a deadly pig virus, known as PEDv.
