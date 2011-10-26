* Clubroot cuts canola yields
* Cargill restricted access to location
Oct 26 Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] said on Wednesday
that it has confirmed the presence of clubroot disease in
canola plants at two locations in north central Saskatchewan.
Cargill noticed symptoms of the disease while evaluating
plants in the western Canadian province and sent them to an
independent lab for analysis.
The Saskatchewan government confirmed clubroot was found in
two fields in the area earlier this month. [ID:nN1E7940FA]
Clubroot has ravaged European crops for centuries and was
first detected a decade ago in Alberta, the main Canadian
province affected by the disease.
Clubroot prevents the canola plant's roots from taking in
nutrients and water, cutting yields on average about 25
percent, and can stay in the soil for up to 20 years.
Canada is the world's top exporter of canola, a rapeseed
variant.
Cargill said it has restricted access to the area where the
diseased plants were found and is working with the Saskatchewan
government.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Marguerita Choy)