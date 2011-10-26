* Clubroot cuts canola yields

* Cargill restricted access to location

Oct 26 Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] said on Wednesday that it has confirmed the presence of clubroot disease in canola plants at two locations in north central Saskatchewan.

Cargill noticed symptoms of the disease while evaluating plants in the western Canadian province and sent them to an independent lab for analysis.

The Saskatchewan government confirmed clubroot was found in two fields in the area earlier this month. [ID:nN1E7940FA]

Clubroot has ravaged European crops for centuries and was first detected a decade ago in Alberta, the main Canadian province affected by the disease.

Clubroot prevents the canola plant's roots from taking in nutrients and water, cutting yields on average about 25 percent, and can stay in the soil for up to 20 years.

Canada is the world's top exporter of canola, a rapeseed variant.

Cargill said it has restricted access to the area where the diseased plants were found and is working with the Saskatchewan government. (Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Marguerita Choy)