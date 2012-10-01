BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 1 Cargill Ltd plans to build a canola-crushing plant near Camrose, Alberta, to take advantage of steadily growing Canadian plantings of the oilseed, the U.S. agribusiness giant said on Monday.
The plant will have capacity to process 850,000 tonnes of canola per year, and is expected to be ready for the 2014/15 crop marketing year.
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately