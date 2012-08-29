PHUKET, Thailand Aug 29 U.S. agribusiness
company Cargill Inc said on Wednesday that it plans to
start operating one of China's biggest broiler production
facilities by the middle of next year, boosting its presence in
the world's top meat consumer.
With an investment of $250 million, the integrated chicken
broiler facility under construction in Anhui province would
include a feed mill, farms, hatchery and processing plants, said
Christopher Langholz, business unit leader for Cargill Animal
Protein, speaking at an industry event in Thailand.
"We are doing the construction right now and hope to start
by June or July next year," he said. "We will raise 65 million
birds a year and it will be one of the biggest integrated plants
in China."
China's poultry industry is rapidly expanding with annual
growth at 5 to 6 percent, drawing investment in production
facilities.
"There is a big trend going on," said Langholz. "Just as 20
years ago you had in pork with modern technology and corporate
people getting involved in production, now all that has started
happening in chicken."
China, which buys 60 percent of all soybeans traded across
the world, could see a jump in demand for feed grains as
consumption of chicken meat grows. The country already accounts
for half of the world's pork production and consumption.
"Per capita consumption for poultry in Taiwan and South
Korea is higher than China," he said. "It is bullish for China
consumption due to increasing incomes."