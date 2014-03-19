March 19 Cargill, one of the world's
top cocoa dealers, has boosted its cocoa processing in Europe to
meet growing demand for premium chocolates, the company said on
Wednesday, its second expansion of its chocolate operations in
three months.
The company has invested 10 million euros ($13.9 million) to
expand its specialty cocoa liquor capabilities in its plants in
Rouen, France, and Berlin, Germany, it said.
A spokesman declined to disclose the size of the expansions,
but said they have been completed.
The news comes just three months after Cargill announced
plans to invest $48 million to double capacity at its biggest
European chocolate facility in Belgium.
Those investments in its European cocoa business come even
as sources say the company is in talks to buy Archer Daniels
Midland Co's cocoa business. Both companies have
operations in Europe, the world's No. 1 consumer of chocolate.
Liquor is produced from grinding beans and processed into
butter for chocolate bars and powder used in cookies.
