Sept 16 Cargill Inc will close a corn
mill in Memphis, Tennessee, in January of next year, a move that
will impact 440 employees, a company spokeswoman said.
"The closure of the facility results primarily from the
underutilization of the Memphis facility and its higher cost
position," spokeswoman Nicole Marlor said in a release, adding
that a corn oil refinery at the location will continue to
operate.
The mill employs 440 people, of which 120 are contract
employees. The employees will be offered opportunities at other
Cargill locations in the region, she said.
The announcement comes two months after Cargill said it will
build a grain handling facility in nearby West Memphis,
Arkansas.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)