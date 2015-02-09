CHICAGO Feb 9 Cargill Inc on Monday
said it was suspending shipments and deliveries at its corn wet
mill in Fort Dodge, Iowa, due to a "significant mechanical
failure" on Friday.
"The local team is in the process of assessing the damage to
the equipment. As a result, we will be immediately suspending
inbound and outbound deliveries," the company said in a note on
its website.
The company purchased the mill from Tate & Lyle PLC
in 2011 and the plant can consume 150,000 bushels of corn daily,
churning out ethanol, dextrose and animal feed.
A company spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer and Julie Ingwersen)