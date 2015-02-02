By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 2 Cargill Inc has started
selling a variety of genetically modified Syngenta AG
corn seed that previously disrupted U.S. grain trading now that
China has approved imports of the biotech crop.
Cargill, one of the top U.S. grain exporters, began selling
seed containing the Agrisure Viptera trait last month and
scrapped a policy that required farmers to give the company
prior notice of deliveries that may contain Viptera corn,
spokesman Mark Klein said.
The agribusiness giant eased its policies on Viptera corn
after suing Syngenta AG over the trait last year, when
China had a ban on imports of the genetically modified
crop.
Cargill adjusted its policies after Swiss-based Syngenta
provided written confirmation that Beijing approved imports of
Viptera corn, Klein said.
China in November 2013 began rejecting boatloads of U.S.
crops containing Viptera corn, spurring Cargill, Archer Daniels
Midland Co and dozens of farmers to sue Syngenta for
damages.
David MacLennan, Cargill's chief executive officer, last
week said the rejections caused the company "a lot of financial
damage."
In April 2014, the National Grain and Feed Association
estimated that rejections of shipments containing MIR 162 corn
cost the U.S. agriculture industry at least $1 billion.
Syngenta has said lawsuits over Viptera corn are baseless.
Cargill had previously required farmers to provide notice of
deliveries of Viptera corn in an attempt to prevent accidental
shipment of crops containing the trait, also known as MIR 162,
to unapproved markets.
The company's revised policies on Viptera corn are in line
with its "practice to accept traits that have approvals in all
key U.S. export markets," Cargill said in a notice to customers.
The commodities trader still refuses to accept another
variety of GMO corn developed by Syngenta, called Duracade,
because China has not approved it for import.
Cargill's acceptance of Viptera corn without prior warnings
does not mean U.S. grain handling is back to normal after last
year's trade disruptions, said James Pizzirusso, a partner with
law firm Hausfeld LLP, which coordinated some farmers' lawsuits
against Syngenta.
"Domestic grain is still backed up from the significant time
that China would not accept our corn," he said.
Viptera and Duracade corn are both approved for planting in
the United States.
The lawsuits against Syngenta have been consolidated in
Syngenta AG MIR162 Corn Litigation, U.S. District Court,
District of Kansas, No 14-md-02591.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Diane Craft)