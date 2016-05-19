(Adds background)
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON May 19 Agricultural commodities trader
Cargill Inc is in talks to sell two crushing plants in
Western Europe, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The assets included a soyabean crushing plant of around
600,000 tonnes capacity per annum in the Dutch city of
Amsterdam, as well as a soyabean and rapeseed crushing plant of
around 300,000 tonnes capacity in Brest, France.
"At any one time, Cargill is assessing a number of
initiatives to progress its business strategy. It is our policy
that we will communicate as and when there is something
definitive," a Cargill spokeswoman said.
Two sources said rival trade house Bunge was
interested in buying the assets.
Bunge did not respond to requests for comment via phone and
email.
Cargill and Bunge are amongst the world's top oilseed
crushers.
Bunge recently boosted its oilseed crushing capacity via its
acquisition of a majority stake in German company Walter Rau.
Privately held Cargill launched a restructuring last year,
as global agricultural companies came under pressure from
slumping commodity prices, slowing demand in China and weakness
in emerging markets.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Karel Luimes
in Rotterdam; Editing by Veronica Brown and Keith Weir)