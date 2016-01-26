CHICAGO Jan 25 Cargill Inc subsidiary
Black River Asset Management LLC announced on Monday the spinoff
of a private equity firm focused on food, agriculture, mining
and metals investments primarily in developing countries.
With more than $2.1 billion in assets under management,
Minnesota-based Proterra Investment Partners is one of three
independent companies emerging from Black River after Cargill
announced its subsidiary's breakup in September.
Cargill is in a restructuring aimed at transforming the
150-year-old company into one more responsive to commodities
market swings. Losses stemming from the liquidation of hedge
funds managed by Black River dragged down Cargill profit in the
company's most recent quarter.
Employee-owned Proterra said it would retain all of its
fund commitments and limited partners, including Cargill.
Proterra has $782 million in investments in three
food-focused funds, $1.2 billion in three agriculture-related
funds and $165 million in a metals and mining fund, the company
said.
The firm has investments in regions of Asia, Australia,
sub-Saharan Africa and in South America, said Ned Dau,
Proterra's chief marketing officer and head of investor
relations.
"We think all of those areas provide opportunities," he said
in an interview on Monday. Dau added that Proterra's investments
included farmland development and management, shipping
infrastructure and companies focused on production and
processing of foods like meat and dairy.
Dau declined to elaborate on the fund's investment strategy.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Proterra has offices in
London, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore and New Delhi. The company
employs 49 staff in those cities as well as Sao Paulo and Buenos
Aires.
