July 31 The chief executive of global grains
trading powerhouse Cargill said Tuesday the U.S. government's
mandate to use more than a third of the domestic corn crop to
produce the fuel ethanol "needs to be addressed" lest the drop
in global output put a "disproportionate" burden on livestock
companies and consumers.
While stopping short of an outright call to reduce the
Renewable Fuels Standard that cattle and poultry firms blame for
helping fuel the surge in corn prices, CEO Gregory Page said on
CNBC that "there is a methodology to reduce the amount of
biofuel" through a combination of agencies and controls.
Page cited the example of Brazil, a long-time proponent of
sugar-based ethanol, which he said had adjusted its biofuel
requirements last year as a drought curtailed its crop.
The worst U.S. drought in more than half a century has
reduced the corn crop by as much as a quarter compared to spring
forecasts, and has renewed the debate over a federal policy to
use a growing amount of corn as motor fuel.
Page said Cargill expected global corn production to fall
about 3 to 4 percent below trendline norms in the coming crop
year, forcing consumers to cut back.
"If all of that (demand rationing) is only on livestock or
food consumers, it really makes the burden disproportionate.
What we see are 3 or 4 percent declines in supply lead to 40 to
50 percent increases in prices, and I think the mandates are
what drives that price elasticity which I think needs to be
addressed," he said on the business news channel.
"There are mechanisms in place for a combination of
agencies, there are some controls. There is a methodology to
reduce the amount of biofuels that is mandated in the U.S.," he
said.
On Monday, U.S. livestock groups appealed to the
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to curb or suspend the
mandate that requires 9 percent of the U.S. gasoline supply to
be made up of ethanol for the coming year.\
The EPA did not grant a previous waiver from Texas Gov. Rick
Perry in 2008.
