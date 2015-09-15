Sept 15 Cargill Inc said on Tuesday a
former executive, who recently left rival Louis Dreyfus Corp
, will rejoin the U.S.-based commodity trader as one
of six people who set corporate strategy.
Gert-Jan van den Akker will join the Cargill Leadership
Team, which also includes the company's chief executive officer,
chief financial officer and chief risk officer, according to a
statement.
In June, Van den Akker, known as G.J., said he had left
Louis Dreyfus Commodities to pursue other opportunities, just a
year after joining.
Van den Akker "will play an important role in driving
Cargill's direction and goals," Chief Executive David MacLennan
said in the statement.
Van den Akker joined Cargill in 1987 and over more than two
decades worked as a managing director of the ocean
transportation business and served as a member of the company's
risk committee.
His appointment is the latest change among senior management
at Cargill, one of the world's largest privately held
corporations and a top commodities trader.
Last week, Cargill said CEO MacLennan will replace his
predecessor, Gregory Page, as chairman of the company's board.
Separately, Cargill will lose Patrick Bowe, a corporate vice
president, to smaller rival The Andersons Inc in
November. The Andersons said last week it hired Bowe as its next
CEO.
Cargill is among four "ABCD" companies that dominate the
flow of agricultural goods around the world, competing against
Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Louis
Dreyfus Corp. Recently, the companies have faced new competition
from trading houses in Asia.
Last month, Cargill reported a net loss of $51 million in
the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31, compared with a profit
of $376 million a year earlier.
