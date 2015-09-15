(Adds details on Van den Akker, Bunge)
By Tom Polansek
Sept 15 Cargill Inc said on Tuesday a
former executive, who recently left rival Louis Dreyfus Corp
, will rejoin the U.S.-based commodity trader as one
of six people who set corporate strategy.
Gert-Jan van den Akker on Dec. 1 will join the Cargill
Leadership Team, which also includes the company's chief
executive officer, chief financial officer and chief risk
officer, according to a statement.
His appointment is the latest change among senior management
at Cargill, one of the world's largest privately held
corporations and a top commodities trader.
Last week, Cargill said Chief Executive David MacLennan will
replace his predecessor, Gregory Page, as chairman of the
company's board.
Van den Akker, known as G.J., declined to comment. He will
be based in Geneva.
In June, Van den Akker said he had left Louis Dreyfus
Commodities to pursue other opportunities, just a year after
joining.
Van den Akker "will play an important role in driving
Cargill's direction and goals," MacLennan said in the statement.
Van den Akker joined Cargill in 1987 and over more than two
decades worked as a managing director of the ocean
transportation business and served as a member of the company's
risk committee.
Another Cargill executive, Patrick Bowe, will join smaller
rival The Andersons Inc in November, The Andersons said
last week.
Cargill is among four "ABCD" companies that dominate the
flow of agricultural goods around the world, competing against
Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Louis
Dreyfus.
Recently, the companies have posted weak earnings despite a
massive U.S. harvest last year, which increased the volume of
grain available to transport, process and store. Another large
U.S. harvest is expected this autumn.
Last month, Cargill reported a net loss of $51 million in
the quarter ended May 31, compared with a profit of $376 million
a year earlier.
In another corporate move, Bunge's controller, Karen
Roebuck, has moved into a new job "focused on management
processes and controls," according to a regulatory filing on
Monday. Matt Simmons, chief accounting and risk officer for
Talen Energy, was named the new controller and principal
accounting officer.
A Bunge spokeswoman did not respond to questions about the
change.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago and Sarah McFarlane in
London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)