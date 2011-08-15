* Cargill buying Provimi from private equity firm Permira
* Permira to get 2.3 times its initial investment - source
(Adds company and industry background, analyst comments,
Nutreco spokesman comments, adds CHICAGO to dateline)
By Simon Meads and Christine Stebbins
LONDON/CHICAGO, Aug 15 U.S. agribusiness giant
Cargill [CARG.UL] will buy animal feeds producer Provimi from
private equity firm Permira for 1.5 billion euros ($2.1
billion), the companies said on Monday.
The acquisition by one of the world's largest privately
owned corporations will solidify Cargill's dominant position in
the animal nutrition business.
Minneapolis-based Cargill last week reported annual
earnings for the year ended in May of $2.69 billion, a 35
percent jump from the year before, on sales of $119.5 billion,
up 18 percent. It spent $3 billion on acquisitions and
expansions last year, including animal feed mills in Russia and
Vietnam.
Animal nutrition is a bulwark of agriculture services, one
of Cargill's five main lines of business. Among its biggest
acquisitions in recent years was Agribrands, a spin-off of
Ralston Purina, in 2001. Cargill had acquired feed producer
Provimi Kliba in 2002.
"Cargill provided a clear and compelling case to become our
owner and we believe that a combination of its animal nutrition
business with Provimi will create a stronger business," said
Provimi Chairman and CEO Ton van der Laan in a statement.
PERMIRA
The deal will see Permira [PERM.UL] earn about 2.3 times
its initial equity investment, a person familiar with the
situation said, allowing the firm to return cash to its
investors before it starts a fundraising drive in September.
Permira acquired Netherlands-based Provimi in 2007 in a
deal valuing the business at 1.5 billion euros. It then
reshaped Provimi, disposing of noncore assets including its
fish feed and pet foods divisions, and made strategic
acquisitions, including Mexican firm NASSA.
The company posted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 86 million euros in
the first half of this year, a rise of 20.3 percent.
Provimi had attracted interest from rival corporate
bidders, including a team of Nutreco NUTR.AS and DSM
(DSMN.AS) and China's New Hope Group.
Nutreco spokesman Jurgen Pullens said the company was still
looking to expand in premix and fish feed and Nutreco had 500
million to 600 million euros available for M&A deals.
"Provimi was for sale, so it was an interesting
opportunity, and we will continue our strategy. This was a good
opportunity but there are more," he said, adding that Nutreco
had doubled its operating profit between 2006 and 2011 with
medium-sized deals.
DSM, which had considered a joint bid for Provimi with its
smaller rival Nutreco, was not immediately available for
comment.
"This statement from Provimi is a strong indication of DSM
and Nutreco stepping out of the bidding process and we
therefore believe it is unlikely either of these companies will
buy Provimi, which we view as a positive," said ING analyst
Fabian Smeets.
"DSM's share price has seen a significant decline on the
back of the company potentially bidding for Provimi," he said.
$1 = 0.703 euro
(Reporting by Simon Meads in London and Christine Stebbins in
Chicago; additional reporting by Aaron Gray-Block; editing by
David Hulmes and Matthew Lewis)