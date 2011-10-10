* Q1 profit falls 66 pct to $236 mln; Revenue up 34 pct

* Company cites economic uncertainty (Adds revenue, CEO quote, segment details; Changes headline)

Oct 10 U.S. agribusiness and trading firm Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] posted a steep drop in quarterly earnings on Monday, citing economic uncertainty and volatile commodity markets.

Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world's largest privately held corporations, reported $236 million in earnings from continuing operations for the quarter ended on Aug. 31, down 66 percent from $693 million a year earlier, when the company had an additional $190 million in earnings from its former stake in Mosaic Co (MOS.N).

Revenue rose 34 percent to $34.6 billion.

"It was a tough quarter," said Cargill Chief Executive Greg Page, adding that results were down from recent levels due largely to "the persistently high degree of uncertainty in the global economic environment, which injected turbulence into commodity markets and limited prudent trading opportunities."

It also cited acquisition-related expenses and outlays related to flooding on U.S. inland waterways, which increased freight costs.

Cargill, which operates in 63 countries, is a leading U.S. grain exporter, food processor, energy trader and biofuels producer.

Earnings in Cargill's agriculture services segment rose due to crop input sales related to weather-delayed plantings and the demand for grain handling and other services ahead of the North American harvest. The origination and processing segment saw results fall due to bad weather, lower projected grain supplies and a weakening global economy.

Results in the food ingredients business were nearly flat. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Additional reporting by Christine Stebbins in Chicago; Editing by Derek Caney, Dave Zimmerman)