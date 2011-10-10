* Q1 profit falls 66 pct to $236 mln; Revenue up 34 pct
* Company cites economic uncertainty
Oct 10 U.S. agribusiness and trading firm
Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] posted a steep drop in quarterly earnings
on Monday, citing economic uncertainty and volatile commodity
markets.
Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world's largest
privately held corporations, reported $236 million in earnings
from continuing operations for the quarter ended on Aug. 31,
down 66 percent from $693 million a year earlier, when the
company had an additional $190 million in earnings from its
former stake in Mosaic Co (MOS.N).
Revenue rose 34 percent to $34.6 billion.
"It was a tough quarter," said Cargill Chief Executive Greg
Page, adding that results were down from recent levels due
largely to "the persistently high degree of uncertainty in the
global economic environment, which injected turbulence into
commodity markets and limited prudent trading opportunities."
It also cited acquisition-related expenses and outlays
related to flooding on U.S. inland waterways, which increased
freight costs.
Cargill, which operates in 63 countries, is a leading U.S.
grain exporter, food processor, energy trader and biofuels
producer.
Earnings in Cargill's agriculture services segment rose due
to crop input sales related to weather-delayed plantings and
the demand for grain handling and other services ahead of the
North American harvest. The origination and processing segment
saw results fall due to bad weather, lower projected grain
supplies and a weakening global economy.
Results in the food ingredients business were nearly flat.
