EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures nearly flat after central bank report

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 30 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures were barely changed on Thursday after the central bank said it could accelerate rate cuts, all but confirming market expectations of a 100 basis-point reduction next month. In its quarterly inflation report, the central bank said that slower inflation could allow it to step up the pace of rate cuts and help pull the once-booming economy out of its worst recession ever. Investors wer