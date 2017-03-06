(Repeats story published Friday to widen distribution)
HOUSTON, March 6 Australian bank Macquarie Group
Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's
global oil business, according to people familiar with the
matter, marking the second energy business the global
commodities trader has shed this year.
Terms of the deal have been agreed upon, but the integration
could take several weeks or longer, one of the sources said.
The deal comes as Cargill has spent the past year
streamlining its business amid a nearly three-year slump in
global commodity prices. In January, sources said that Cargill
sold its U.S. gas and power business to commodities trader and
investor TrailStone Group.
A Cargill spokeswoman said the company continues to operate
its U.S. gas and power business and its global oil business, but
declined to comment on the acquisition by Macquarie. Macquarie
also declined to comment.
Macquarie had also bid on Cargill's gas and power business,
a source said.
Privately held Cargill in January reported a higher
quarterly profit, buoyed by strong results in its meats and U.S.
crops business.
Many banks exited physical oil trading following the
implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act's financial reform.
President Donald Trump in February signed an executive order
that would scale back the act, potentially creating a better
environment for banks to trade physical commodities.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston, Dmitry Zhdannikov and
Julia Payne in London; Editing by G Crosse and Lisa Shumaker)