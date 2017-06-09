HOUSTON, June 9 Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North American gas and power business, the company said on Friday, marking the second business it has purchased from the trading company this year.

In March, Cargill announced it was selling its petroleum business to Macquarie.

Cargill was originally slated to sell its power and gas business to commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group, but that deal fell through.

