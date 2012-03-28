CHICAGO, March 28 U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc said on Wednesday it had no comment regarding a market rumor that it was planning an initial public offering.

"Our company does not comment on market rumors," Cargill spokeswoman Lisa Clemens said.

Talk about an IPO among traders and investment bankers surfaces periodically about Minneapolis-based Cargill, a player in world agribusiness for more than a century and one of the world's largest privately held corporations. Cargill routinely issues a "no comment" on such rumors.

IPO rumors have picked up in the last year following a move by commodities trader Glencore to issue shares.

Cargill in 2011 repeatedly denied speculation that it would carry out an IPO. Cargill spun off its majority stake in fertilizer maker Mosaic Co in 2011, partly to maintain its private-company status and partly to enable Cargill family trusts to diversify their holdings. (Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Dale Hudson)