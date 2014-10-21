(Adds Cargill statement)
By Tom Polansek
Oct 21 A federal judge has denied Cargill Inc's
attempt to block a former executive of its
meat-packing unit from working for rival JBS SA to
prevent the potential loss of trade secrets.
U.S. Judge Raymond Moore in Denver ruled on Monday that
although Jason Kuan "did once have specific knowledge of
Cargill's trade secrets, his knowledge now is generalized."
In August, privately-held Cargill sued Kuan, who led a meat
unit in Canada, alleging that he copied hundreds of confidential
company documents after he received a job offer from JBS in
Colorado.
Cargill, one of the top U.S. meat producers, did not dispute
that Kuan returned the documents, according to a court filing.
The company had asked Moore to issue a temporary restraining
order and preliminary injunction forbidding Kuan from working
for a competitor for one year.
"A temporary restraining order is still in effect to prevent
Mr. Kuan from disclosing or using Cargill's confidential
information and trade secrets, and Cargill will continue to
advocate for protection of its confidential information and
trade secrets," Cargill spokesman Mike Martin said.
A lawyer for Kuan could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The case is Cargill Inc v. Jason Kuan, U.S. District Court,
District of Colorado, No 14-cv-02325.
