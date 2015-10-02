LONDON Oct 2 The financial services unit of
commodities trader Cargill Inc. has applied for
membership on the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday.
Cargill said last year it planned to apply for category 2
membership of the LME as the agricultural merchant made its
first foray into base metals derivatives sales.
Privately held Cargill's push into trading structured
products and derivatives came as Barclays PLC and
Deutsche Bank exited commodities derivatives after
tighter regulations squeezed margins.
The LME, the world's biggest market for industrial metals,
said in a statement on Friday that Cargill Financial Services
Europe Ltd had submitted a application to become a "broker
clearing" category 2 member.
Broker clearing members can issue LME contracts, trade on
the LME's electronic trade platform and over the telephone, but
not in the open-outcry ring, which is reserved for category 1
members.
Another unit of Cargill, Swiss-based Cargill International
SA, is already a category 5 "trade" member, the lowest
classification, which have no trading rights except as clients.
Cargill is also a non-clearing member of the U.S. COMEX
exchange and other U.S. commodity exchanges, it said on its
website.
The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
.
