LONDON Oct 7 Commodities trader Cargill Inc's financial services business has been approved for membership of the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Wednesday.

The LME is the world's biggest market for industrial metals and the approval is an important step in privately held Cargill's push into trading structured products and derivatives.

It comes as Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank have exited commodities derivatives after tighter regulations squeezed margins.

The LME said Cargill Financial Services Europe Ltd had been approved as a "broker clearing" category 2 member.

Broker clearing members can issue LME contracts, trade on the LME's electronic trade platform and over the telephone, but not in the open-outcry ring, which is reserved for category 1 members.

Another unit of Cargill, Swiss-based Cargill International SA, is already a category 5 "trade" member, the lowest classification, with no trading rights except as clients.

Cargill is also a non-clearing member of the U.S. COMEX exchange and other U.S. commodity exchanges, it said on its website.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd . (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Pravin Char)