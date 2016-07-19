JAKARTA, July 19 Major palm oil trader Cargill
Ltd said it will suspend business with Malaysian
palm oil producer IOI Corporation Bhd after the
Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) suspended the
Malaysian firm's certificate.
"IOI Group has yet to deliver a responsible sourcing policy
or a detailed sustainability implementation plan to meet our
requirements," Cargill said in a statement on Monday.
"Cargill will suspend business by not entering into any new
purchase contracts until IOI Group can meet our requirements and
comply with our sustainable palm oil policy."
In March, the RSPO, withdrew its "sustainabliity
certification" from IOI due to a complaint alleging IOI
illegally chopping down rainforest in Indonesia and planted palm
oil on peatlands.
The suspension of IOI's green credentials has already caused
Nestle, Unilever, Mars and Kellogg to
drop IOI Group as a supplier.
IOI could not be reached for a comment outside business
hours.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, editing by William Hardy)