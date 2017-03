July 1 Cargill Inc said JBS USA Pork would buy its U.S.-based pork business for $1.45 billion.

The acquisition includes two meat processing plants in Iowa and Illnois.

JBS USA is a unit of Brazil-based meat processing company JBS S.A. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)