NEW YORK Oct 29 Cargill Inc. plans to
apply for Category 2 membership of the London Metal Exchange, it
said on Wednesday, as the agricultural merchant makes its first
foray into base metals derivatives sales as European banks
retreat.
Privately held Cargill's push into trading structured
products and derivatives comes as Barclays PLC and
Deutsche Bank exited the fiercely competitive
commodities derivatives market as tighter regulation squeezes
margins.
Fee increases planned by the LME, the world's largest and
oldest metals exchange, for next year will also increase the
costs of transacting in the open outcry pit and electronic
platform, brokers have warned.
To lead the push, the company has hired metals veteran Mike
Frawley as managing director of global metals.
"Given the increasing market volatility in metals, we
believe there is substantial opportunity to provide companies
with risk management tools to stabilize pricing and ultimately
expand or defend market share," said Mike LeSage, who heads
Cargill's risk management business unit.
The membership will be through Cargill Financial Services
Europe Limited. Category 2 members of the world's oldest and
biggest metals exchange are allowed to trade electronically and
over the phone.
Cargill International SA is already an associate trade
Category 5 member.
Frawley is no stranger to running a metals derivatives desk.
As global metals chief at Jefferies Bache between June 2012 and
November last year, he oversaw the U.S. investment bank's push
into open outcry trading in the LME ring.
It downgraded its membership to Category 2 after just 14
months as the bank battles with lower prices and higher fees.
Prior to Jefferies, he was in charge of metals brokerage at
LME ring dealer Newedge and its previous guises as Carr Futures
and Calyon Financial for at least 10 years.
For Cargill, the move also comes about six months after the
company closed its European coal, gas and power trading
business, the first traditional commodities trading firm to step
away from a sector hard-hit by falling margins.
