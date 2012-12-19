WASHINGTON Dec 19 The worst-case scenario for
barge traffic on the drought-hit Mississippi River "seems to
have been averted" for now, given efforts to clear rocks on a
critical shallow stretch of the waterway, the chief executive of
Cargill Inc said on Wednesday.
Snow forecast for Iowa, the equivalent of about an inch of
rain, will also be a help for water levels on the Mississippi,
onditions, Cargill's Gregory Page said at a U.S. Chamber of
Commerce event.
The head of the giant agribusiness company called for all
efforts "within the realm of reason" to keep barge traffic
moving on the superhighway for U.S. grain exports.