Oct 24 Cargill Inc on Wednesday sold
$450 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $350 million.
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: CARGILL
AMT $450 MLN COUPON 4.1 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2042
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.811 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013
MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.111 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/29/2012
S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A