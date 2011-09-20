* North Dakota plant processes canola, sunflower, flaxseed
* Project to be completed by U.S. harvest in 2013
Sept 20 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc
CARG.UL said on Tuesday it is planning a $50 million-plus
project to rebuild and expand its 30-year-old oilseed
processing plant in West Fargo, North Dakota.
Construction is set to begin this fall with completion
expected by the 2013 U.S. harvest, Cargill said.
The North Dakota plant processes canola and sunflower seeds
for use in food products as well as flaxseed into linseed oil
for industrial use, and protein meal for animal feed.
"We will modestly increase sunflower and flaxseed
processing, plus significantly increase our production of
canola oil," Jaysen Schock, facility manager, said in a
statement.
Cargill declined to provide further details on the size of
the expansion.
Currently, there are 83 full-time employees at the plant
which "may not change much after the rebuild," Cargill said.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; editing by Jim Marshall)