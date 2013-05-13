May 13 An electrical failure last week forced
agribusiness company Cargill Inc to reduce corn
milling operations at a major processing plant in Cedar Rapids,
Iowa, according to a company website.
Workers were repairing a "massive centrifuge" over the
weekend after its failure late on Wednesday reduced the corn
grind at the sweetener and syrup maker, the website said.
"Once that piece of equipment is repaired we will increase
to 90,000 bushels per day from our current 30,000 pace," the
statement said.
A company spokesperson did not immediately return requests
for comment or details.
The processor in the second largest city in the No. 1 corn
growing state was closed for grain deliveries on Friday.
Still, due to reduced corn supplies after last summer's
drought, the processor was bidding for the yellow grain at the
highest levels in 11 months, Reuters data shows.
