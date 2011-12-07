BRIEF-Retractable Technologies seeks review of decision in case against Becton Dickinson
* Retractable Technologies - On Jan 31, Co filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with Supreme Court of the United States
Dec 7 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] said it was voluntarily recalling a year's output of dog food under the brands River Run and Marksman due to high levels of aflatoxin.
The dog food was manufactured at Cargill's Lecompte, Louisiana, plant from Dec. 1, 2010, to Dec. 1, 2011 and distributed in 13 states and two territories: Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Hawaii, Florida, California, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"No illnesses have been reported in association with these products to date, and no other Cargill Animal Nutrition pet food products are involved in this recall," Cargill said in a statement.
Aflatoxin, a toxic substance that can cause liver failure and even death in dogs, is often found as a by-product of a corn fungus. The fungus tends to develop on crops during years of severe heat and drought and is most commonly found in the southern United States.
At least 76 dogs were believed to have died in the United States in 2006 after eating aflatoxin-infected food produced by Diamond Pet Foods. List of recalled products on Cargill's web site: here (Reporting by Christine Stebbins; editing by Jim Marshall)
* Square Inc says launching square for retail, a new point-of-sale app; square for retail is $60 per month, per register - Blog Source text - http://squ.re/2k3iu0o Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) - Paul Swann will retire from his role heading the InterContinental Exchange's ICE Clear Europe this summer, following eight years heading the region's largest clearinghouse for credit default swaps, a person familiar with the matter said.