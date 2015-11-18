CHICAGO Nov 17 Global commodities trader
Cargill Inc will streamline its executive team
effective Dec. 1, 2015, to speed up decision making, the company
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The announcement of a new executive leadership team under
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dave MacLennan comes less
than a week after Reuters reported the company had launched a
restructuring that included job cuts.
Cargill said in the statement posted on its website that the
new team would replace the previous two-tiered executive
leadership structure and would include leaders of its five major
businesses spanning agriculture to metals, along with the heads
of finance, personnel, business services and the business
operations and supply chain unit.
"This change is aimed at simplifying our leadership
structure and increasing the speed of decision-making,"
MacLennan said in the statement. "Agility being critical in
today's fast-moving world," he added.
The changes at Cargill, one of the world's largest privately
held corporations, come as global commodities companies are
under pressure from slumping prices, slowing demand in China and
weakness in emerging markets where Cargill has significant
investments.
Cargill's five business units are: agriculture supply chain;
animal nutrition; animal protein; food ingredients; and energy,
transport and metals.
