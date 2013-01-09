CHICAGO Jan 9 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc said on Wednesday quarterly earnings quadrupled, led by its grain processing and origination sector.

Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world's largest privately held businesses and a leader in world commodity markets, said net earnings totaled $409 million for the quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with $100 million for the same period a year ago.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $35.2 billion.