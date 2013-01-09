BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
CHICAGO Jan 9 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc said on Wednesday quarterly earnings quadrupled, led by its grain processing and origination sector.
Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world's largest privately held businesses and a leader in world commodity markets, said net earnings totaled $409 million for the quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with $100 million for the same period a year ago.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $35.2 billion.
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million