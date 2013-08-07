CHICAGO Aug 7 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill
reported a sharp rise in quarterly earnings on
Wednesday, led by its grain business.
Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world's largest
privately held corporations and a top commodities trader,
reported $483 million in earnings for the fourth quarter ended
May 31, up from $73 million a year earlier.
While most of Cargill's units were profitable, earnings at
its animal protein business were down from last year, largely
hurt by high feed costs and the tightest U.S. cattle supply in
60 years.