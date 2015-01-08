(Recasts, adds details, quote, adds byline)
By Karl Plume
Jan 8 Replenished grain supplies following a
bumper North American harvest bolstered global commodities
trader Cargill Inc's bottom line in its latest quarter
as lower prices lifted demand for crops and padded margins on
meat sales.
Privately-held Cargill, based in Minnesota, reported net
earnings of $784 million for the second quarter ended Nov. 30,
up 41 percent from $556 million a year earlier. Quarterly
revenue fell 8 percent to $30.3 billion from $32.9 billion.
Cargill's origination and processing segment and its animal
nutrition and protein business gained most from tumbling prices
for major crops including corn, soybeans and wheat, all of which
hit multi-year lows during the quarter.
"With first-rate performance in our agricultural, animal
nutrition and meat businesses, Cargill posted strong results,
outpacing recent quarters by a good margin," President and CEO
David MacLennan said in a release.
U.S. farmers reaped their largest-ever corn and soybean
crops in 2014 while Canadian growers harvested a second
consecutive bumper crop, providing domestic processors,
livestock producers, biofuel makers and exporters the cheapest
raw materials in several years.
Cargill rivals Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge Ltd
and Louis Dreyfus Corp, known collectively as
the ABCD companies that dominate the global grains trade, are
all anticipating a profit bump as grain prices moderate from
several years of historically high prices.
Cargill said its Australian beef processing and its U.S.
cattle, pork and turkey businesses also generated strong
returns.
Delayed farmer selling in Brazil and Argentina curbed
results in its South American operations, the company said.
Cargill's food ingredients business profit fell from the
year-ago quarter due to a charge related to the closure of its
Memphis, Tennessee, corn mill.
Outside of its agricultural businesses, Cargill stumbled.
Energy trading profits rose despite tumbling crude oil
prices, but asset management, ocean transportation and metals
trading results were down from the same period a year ago.
