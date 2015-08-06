GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble on US policy woes; Trumpflation trades suffer
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
Aug 6 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a net quarterly loss on Thursday due to one-time charges in the three months ended May 31, but said its core business segments were profitable in the period.
The privately held company, based in Minnesota, reported net loss of $51 million for the fiscal fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $376 million a year earlier. The year-earlier profit was revised downward from $424 million as the company corrected a charge tied to a Venezuelan currency devaluation.
Revenue fell 22 percent to $28.4 billion from $36.2 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
LONDON/HOUSTON, March 27 Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Anadarko Petroleum Corp may let a 10-year joint venture in the oil-rich Permian Basin of Texas expire and split their properties, hoping to speed up development, according to a senior Shell executive.