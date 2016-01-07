(Recasts; adds analyst quote, byline)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO Jan 7 Slumping commodities prices and
weak demand in some markets took their toll on profits for
global commodities trader Cargill Inc in the quarter
ending Nov. 30, sending earnings and revenue down 13 percent and
10 percent, respectively.
Privately held Cargill, celebrating its 150th birthday this
year, is in the midst of a restructuring aimed at transforming
the company to be more responsive to commodities market swings.
In the latest of a growing list of weak earnings by
agriculture-focused companies, Cargill's lower results reported
on Thursday suggest agribusiness rivals such as Archer Daniels
Midland Co and Bunge Ltd are feeling similar
pain, analysts said. Both rivals report quarterly results early
next month.
"Given the low crop prices, farmers are resistant to sell
right away after the harvest. There are also some other issues
around the devaluation in Argentina and obviously things are
slow in Brazil," said Moody's analyst John Rogers.
"It's going to be a tough quarter for everyone."
Minnesota-based Cargill reported lower year-on-year results
in each of its four of its business segments.
Weak cattle feeding margins in North America and a thinned
Australian cattle herd weighed down earnings from red meat,
while the slumping Brazilian and Argentine economies dragged
down profits for food staples in South America.
A milder-than-normal start to the winter in North America
curbed earnings from products such as road salt and pressured
prices of natural gas and power, which hurt energy trading
results.
Earnings were further weighed down by losses stemming from
liquidation of hedge funds managed by its Black River Asset
Management subsidiary. Cargill is splitting the unit into three
separate firms.
Cargill's profit fell to $574 million from $657 million a
year earlier while revenue declined to $27.3 billion.
The results excluded gains from the sale of its U.S. pork
business in October for $1.45 billion and the $720 million sale
of its 50 percent stake in a U.S. steel mill venture as part of
a broader restructuring plan.
Cargill launched a restructuring last year that could lead
to cuts of as many as 4,000 jobs and closures of some offices.
The company has also streamlined its management
structure.
The moves come as companies across the agricultural economy
tighten belts amid a steep commodities market downturn.
Farm equipment makers such as Deere & Co have
reported declines in sales of tractors and combines. Seed and
chemicals company Monsanto Co said on Wednesday that the
weakening farm sector would weigh on earnings in 2016 and lead
to more job cuts at the company.
(Editing Jeffrey Benkoe and Marguerita Choy)