Aug 7 Cargill Inc, a top global commodities trader, said on Thursday its quarterly earnings fell due to a loss stemming from Venezuela's currency exchange rate.

The privately held company, based in Minneapolis, reported net earnings of $424 million for the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31. That was down 12 percent from $483 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $36.2 billion, compared with $35.4 a year earlier. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)