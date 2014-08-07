BRIEF-Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin to treat acute myeloid leukemia
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 7 Cargill Inc, a top global commodities trader, said on Thursday its quarterly earnings fell due to a loss stemming from Venezuela's currency exchange rate.
The privately held company, based in Minneapolis, reported net earnings of $424 million for the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31. That was down 12 percent from $483 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $36.2 billion, compared with $35.4 a year earlier. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to shorten the amount of time it takes for stock and bond trades to settle, from three business days down to two business days.
* CEO John W. Eaves' total compensation for 2016 was about $13 million - SEC Filing