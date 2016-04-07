April 7 U.S. agricultural commodities trader
Cargill Inc on Thursday said its profit rose 8 percent
in the third quarter while revenue slipped due to lower
commodity prices and a strong U.S. dollar.
Minneapolis-based Cargill said net earnings totaled $459
million for the quarter ended Feb. 29, up from $425 million in
the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue fell 11 percent to
$25.2 billion.
Revenues for agribusinesses like Cargill typically decline
when commodity prices are low, as they currently are. But the
companies' input costs also decline, allowing them to turn
profits despite the downturn.
Adjusted operating earnings, which exclude one-time items
such as gains or losses from sales of long-term assets, climbed
13 percent to $476 million.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)