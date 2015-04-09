April 9 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a 33 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by a strong performance in its animal nutrition business and a rebound in its energy businesses.

The privately held company reported net earnings of $425 million for the third quarter ended Feb. 28, up from $319 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 11 percent to $28.4 billion. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)