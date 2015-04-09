Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
April 9 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a 33 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by a strong performance in its animal nutrition business and a rebound in its energy businesses.
The privately held company reported net earnings of $425 million for the third quarter ended Feb. 28, up from $319 million a year earlier.
Revenue fell 11 percent to $28.4 billion. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.