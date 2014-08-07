CHICAGO Aug 7 Global commodity merchant Cargill
Inc is revamping its energy trading unit after two
weak quarters in a row and refocusing on U.S. oil markets for a
"fresh start" in fiscal 2015, a top executive said on Thursday.
Cargill was caught wrong-footed on energy positions during
an exceptionally cold North American winter that triggered
record volatility in energy prices. A large third-quarter loss
was followed by damage control in the fourth quarter ended May
31. Energy trading was a factor behind a 12 percent decline in
net earnings for the fiscal 2014 fourth quarter.
The Minnesota-based company has already admitted quitting
coal and European power and energy markets and is also shedding
staff after losses earlier this year, even as Wall Street
traders cashed in on energy positions during the polar vortex.
"We had a position on that went against us and we lost a
significant amount of money. That led to a good reevaluation of
where we play in energy, where we can contribute to customers
and where we have good profitability," Chief Financial Officer
Marcel Smits said in an interview.
Cargill lost at least $100 million in the trades, according
to an industry publication.
"We have exited a number of energy markets and we have made
some limited management changes. We have made sure as we went
through the fourth quarter we took all the charges for the
restructuring and the unwinding of positions to set ourselves up
for a fresh start in the new year," he said.
Cargill's focus will be in trading and merchandising crude
oil, petroleum products and derivatives, and North American
power and natural gas.
The strategy shift and expected revenue growth in Cargill's
core grain and oilseeds business, as bumper North American crops
arrive this autumn, fueled optimism that the company can recover
from a weak fiscal 2014.
CURRENCY HURT, TOO
On Thursday, Cargill reported net earnings of $424 million
for the quarter ended May 31. That was down 12 percent from $483
million in the year-ago quarter, partly due to a loss stemming
from the drop in value of Venezuela's currency.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $36.2 billion from $35.4 billion a
year earlier.
Full fiscal 2014 earnings fell 19 percent to $1.87 billion
while revenue slipped 1 percent to $134.9 billion.
Cargill was stung by elevated rail shipping costs and
railcar shortages in the northern U.S. Plains states, which have
similarly impacted rival agribusinesses Archer Daniels Midland
Co and Bunge Ltd.
All three say they are better prepared for the rail
challenges this year as North American farmers prepare for a
second consecutive bumper harvest.
Rail carriers have struggled to recover from winter service
delays caused by harsh weather as demand for shipping oil by
rail has soared.
"We're not counting on a repeat performance of last winter,"
Smits said.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Richard Chang)