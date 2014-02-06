Feb 6 Cargill Inc said its beef processing plant in Schuyler, Nebraska was closed early on Thursday due to fire and an ammonia leak.

The cause of the fire and ammonia leak are unknown at this time. Damage to the plant was still being assessed but no injuries were reported, said Cargill spokesman Michael Martin.

Cargill says it is unknown when the plant will resume production. The plant processes about 5,000 head of cattle per day and has 2,100 employees.