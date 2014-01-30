Jan 30 Cargill Inc will idle its
soybean processing plant in Raleigh, North Carolina, this spring
amid reduced demand for U.S. soymeal due to large soy harvests
in South America, the company said on Thursday.
"In recent years, demand for U.S. soybean processing has
become more variable and seasonally driven," Mark Stonacek,
president of Cargill's North American grain and oilseed supply
chain, said in a statement. "Cargill will continue to monitor
the global situation and will consider restarting the plant if
conditions change."
The company still will operate an elevator at the Raleigh
location, purchasing soybeans from farmers and other commercial
sellers, it said.