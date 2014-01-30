Jan 30 Cargill Inc will idle its
soybean processing plant in Raleigh, North Carolina, this spring
amid reduced demand for U.S. soymeal due to large soy harvests
in South America, the company said on Thursday.
"In recent years, demand for U.S. soybean processing has
become more variable and seasonally driven," Mark Stonacek,
president of Cargill's North American grain and oilseed supply
chain, said in a statement. "Cargill will continue to monitor
the global situation and will consider restarting the plant if
conditions change."
The company will still operate an elevator at the Raleigh
location, purchasing soybeans from farmers and other commercial
sellers, it said.
Many U.S. processing plants typically shut down for a week
or more during the spring or summer months for annual
maintenance during a time when supplies from the autumn harvest
begin to dwindle.
Harvest is underway in South America, where Brazil and
Argentina are expected to produce record crops, according to the
U.S. Agriculture Department. The big harvests could make it cost
effective for hog and poultry producers concentrated in the
southeastern United States to import soymeal rather than buying
from local crushers, analysts and traders said.
"You have an issue that becomes problematic when inbound
meal can be competitive," said Dale Durchholz, analyst at
Agrivisor LLC.
Imports of soymeal into the southeast could force other
nearby processors to idle but are unlikely to significantly
affect operations in the U.S. Midwest region where most soybeans
are crush and processed, Durchholz said.